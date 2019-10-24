Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, October 23
Jain – ‘Makeba’
Warriors Of The Dystotheque (feat: Adam Leonard) – ‘Things In The Shadow’
The Prodigy – ‘Voodoo People’
MuRli – ‘Illegible’
Odd Morris – ‘Lilac Leaves’
Savages – ‘Husbands’
Rumble – ‘Jake The Muss’
Kate Tempest – ‘Lonely Daze’
Mallrat – ‘Circles’
Beck – ‘Loser’
Darce & Will de Burca – ‘Bob Ross’
Darce & Will de Burca interview
Will de Burca – ‘Electric Light’
Jamie XX – ‘Loud Places’
Foals – ‘Like Lightening’
Hour 2:
Foals – ‘Miami’
Mark Lanegan Band – ‘Disbelief Suspension’
Mark Lanegan Band (with PJ Harvey) – ‘Hit The City’
The Murder Capital – ‘Green & Blue’
Toby Kaar – ‘Snapdragon’
Alexis K – ‘Sundance At Dawn’
The Specials – ‘Rat Race’
Daithi – ‘Two Grey Ticks’
Nightmares On Wax – ‘Les Nuits’
Perry Blake – ‘Diamonds In The Sun’
Boa Morte – ‘Deep Is Deeper’
Sorcha Richardson – ‘Honey’
Courtney Barnett – ‘Ode To Odetta’
Aaron James – ‘Deepwater (All We’ve Put In)’
Aqua Alta – ‘BTOcean’