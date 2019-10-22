Dan’s Playlist – Monday, October 21
Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip – ‘Letter From God To Man’
Run The Jewels – ‘Call Ticketron’
!!! – ‘Off The Grid’
Tomas Barfod (feat: Nina Kinert) – ‘Pulsing’
Girl In Red – ‘Bad Idea!’
Sugar – ‘Good Idea’Vulpynes – ‘Can’t Sit Still’
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Down Boy’
Pillow Queens – ‘Rats’
Sick Love – ‘I Want You All Of The Time’
DJ Shadow – ‘Six Days’
DJ Shadow – ‘Urgent Important Notice Please Read’
93 Acres (feat: EV) – ‘Alone Now’
The Avalanches – ‘Since I Left You’
Daithi (feat: Ailbhe Reddy) – ‘Submarines’
Hour 2:
JJ72 – ‘Coming Home’
Hilary Woods – ‘Black Rainbow’
God Is An Astronaut – ‘From Dust To The Beyond’
Danger Mouse & Karen O – ‘Woman’
Runah – ‘Mother’
Fiona Apple – ‘Sleep To Dream’
Delorentos – ‘Just Like Everybody Else Does’
The White Stripes – ‘Fell In Love With A Girl’
First Class & Coach – ‘Detroit’
Buck 65 – ’50 Gallon Drum’
Darce & Will de Burca – ‘Bob Ross’
The Orb – ‘Little Fluffy Clouds’
Cynema – ‘Caught Up’
Bickley O’Farrell – ‘All Your Life’