RTÉ TV & 2FM JOIN FORCES TO FIND IRISH ENTRY FOR EUROVISION SONG CONTEST 2020

The 2019 Eurovision Song Contest was the world’s biggest live music event this year so far, seen by over 182 million viewers!!!

So If you are an accomplished songwriter with a proven track record of success in the music industry, and would like your song to represent Ireland to a GLOBAL audience get in touch. All songs received will be considered by a panel of music industry experts.

All the details rules and regulations can be found at 2fm.ie”

The closing date for submissions is 17:00 on Friday 25 October 2019.

https://eurovision.tv/story/ireland-opens-eurovision-2020-call-for-songs-and-artists