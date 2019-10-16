Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, October 15
Portugal. The Man – ‘Feel It Still’
Otherkin – ‘On & On’
Justice – ‘Genesis’
Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’
Grimes – ‘Violence’
Depeche Mode – ‘Stripped’
Percolator – ‘Freshin’
Percolator – ‘Yellow Fire’
ROE – ‘Wasted.Patient.Thinking’
Aislinn Logan – ‘Joyride’
Portishead – ‘Sour Times’
Kitt Philippa – ‘Fahrenheit’
Toby Kaar – ‘Snapdragon’
Jacknife Lee – ‘Making Me Money’
BlakRoc (feat: Pharoahe Monch & RZA) – ‘Dollaz & Sense’
Hour 2:
The Black Keys – ‘Lonely Boy’
The Last Boys – ‘Over Compensating’
The Cramps – ‘Zombie Dance’
Sprints – ‘The Cheek’
Tandem Felix – ‘Bravo Maestro’
John Grant – ‘GMF’
The Fatima Mansions – ‘A Pack Of Lies’
Soren Juul – ‘Seventeen’
Conor Furlong – ‘Athens’
R.E.M. – ‘The Great Beyond’
Michael Stipe – ‘Your Capricious Soul’
Starcrawler – ‘Rich Taste’
Deap Vally – ‘Gonnawanna’
Bantum (feat: Loah) – ‘Take It’ (Blues Mix)
FKA Twigs (feat: Future) – ‘Holy Terrain’
Snarky Puppy – ‘And Soon We’ll Be One’