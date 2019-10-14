Show you’ve the Money Smarts to win with Bank of Ireland

How’d you like to do some good and win up to a thousand euro for your local secondary school!

Thanks to Bank of Ireland we could make it happen as we celebrate the launch of the Bank of Ireland “Money Smarts Challenge”.

This is a brand new initiative designed to get students talking about money management, financial wellbeing and lots more.

Including one MASSIVE secondary school competition with an amazing top prize of TWENTY FIVE THOUSAND EURO for the winning school!

Bankofireland.com/moneysmarts has all the info on the initiative and how to register your school.

And as part of that we’re going to give you the chance to prove you’ve the smarts to win some money for your local secondary school and also something really nice for yourself too!

For your chance to come top of our class, make sure you join Doireann and Greg all this week from six!

Competition terms and conditions apply – see here

Producers decision is final.

Daily prizes are –

Four questions each worth €250 – Max prize per day is €1,000 for your secondary school

Plus one of the following prizes –

€250 ONe4all voucher

Or

€250 Ticketmaster voucher

Or

A 2 night stay for two in the Radisson Blu Hotel and Spa in Limerick, with breakfast each day and dinner on one of the nights and also included is 2 x 25 minute treatments to enjoy at their Rain Spa