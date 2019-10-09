Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, October 8
Fontaines D.C. – ‘Boys In The Better Land’
Warriors Of The Dysthoteque (feat: Adam Leonard) – ‘Things In The Shadows’
Grimes – ‘Oblivion’
Grimes – ‘Violence’
Host – ‘Borderline’ (Session)
Inhaler – ‘Ice Cream Sunday’
Jape – ‘The Oldest Mind’
Just Mustard – ‘October’
My Bloody Valentine – ‘Sometimes’
Ghostpoet – ‘Immigrant Boogie’
Host – ‘Forgetting Me’ (Session)
!!! – ‘Off The Grid’
Circuit3 – ‘Electric’
Caribou – ‘Kaili’
Hour 2:
Caribou – ‘Home’
Toygirl – ‘Reign’
Chromatics – ‘Into The Black’
Angel Olsen – ‘What It Is’
Blur – ‘Crazy Beat’
Girl Band – ‘Caveat’
Host – ‘Taste Of Your Love’ (Session)
Gorillaz (feat: Mos Def & Bobby Womack) – ‘Stylo’
Peluche – ‘Gorillas’
Paranoid Visions – ‘All Systems Go’
Rebel Phoenix – ‘Off The Books’
Nuala – ‘Lay Down My Gun’ (Brian Eno Remix)
Kitt Philippa – ‘Human’ (Medii Remic)
David Kitt – ‘Pale Blue Light’