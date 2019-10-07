Dan’s Playlist – Monday, October 7
Le Galaxie (feayt: Emaine Mai) – ‘Love System’
Kokoko – ‘Kitoko’
Santigold – ‘You’ll Find A Way’ (Switch & Sinden Remix)
Major Lazer (feat: Mr Lexxx & Santigold) – ‘Hold The Line’
Classic Yellow – ‘Mechanical Bull’
Arctic Monkeys – ‘Fake Tales Of San Francisco’
Sprints – ‘The Cheek’
Paranoid Visions – ‘Politician 2011’
The Snuts – ‘Maybe California’
Serengeti – ‘California’
Zeb Samuels ‘Lost In My Dreams’
Blur – ‘Thought I Was A Spaceman’
Angel Olsen – ‘Lark’
Hour 2:
Sinead O’Connor – ‘You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart’
The Sei – ‘Sentiment’
Grandbrothers – ‘Bloodflow’
Circuit3 – ‘Safe To Sleep’
Crystal Castles – ‘Vietnam’
Slyrydes – ‘Dangerous Animals’
Dead Kennedys – ‘California Uber Alles’
Vulpynes – ‘The Hunt’
The Vines – ‘Get Free’
Rage Against The Machine – ‘Bulls On Parade’
Fangclub – ‘Vulture Culture’
Go Swim – ‘Call Sign’
Foals – ‘Into The Surf’
Junk Drawer – ‘Ego Death In Akron Ohio’