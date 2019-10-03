Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, October 2
Grimes – ‘Violence’
All Tvvins – ‘Divine’
Garbage – ‘I Think I’m Paranoid’
QuestionmarQ – ‘Inside Of Me’
Otherkin – ‘Tombstone’
Otherkin – ‘Ay Ay’
Vulpynes – ‘It Washes Out’
Buck 65 – ‘Wicked & Weird’
Tebi Rex – ‘Kronos’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Flexin’
Little Simz – ‘Boss’
RÓGAN & ØMEGA – ‘Different With It’
Girl Band – ‘Aibophobia’
Sonic Youth – ‘Kissability’
Just Mustard – ‘Seven’
U2 – ‘Until The End Of The World’
Hour 2;
Le Galaxie – ‘Midnight Midnight’
Fakenamé – ‘Strangers To Love’
MARRS – ‘Pump Up The Volume’
Gross Net – ‘Of Late Capitalism’
The Go! Team – ‘ The Power Is On’
The Go! Team interview
The Go! Team – ‘Bottle Rocket’
The Avalanches – ‘Subways’
Moon Duo – ‘Fall (In Your Love)’
New Pagans – ‘Charlie Has The Face Of A Saint’
Boa Morte – ‘Sleep Before The Landslide’
Pavement – ‘Gold Soundz’
Beabadoobee – ‘I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus’
Pearly – ‘Chain Of Coral’