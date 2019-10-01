Dan’s Playlist – Monday, September 30
Basement Jaxx – ‘Where’s Your Head At?’
Grimes – ‘Violence’
Kormac – ‘Rainstorm’
Mint Royale – ‘Singin’ In The Rain’
Just Mustard – ‘Seven’
The White Stripes – ‘Icky Thump’
Sprints – ‘The Cheek’
Sultans Of Ping F.C. – ‘Where’s Me Jumper?’
Moon Duo – ‘Eye 2 Eye’
Braxton – ‘Kowloon’
Cosha – ‘Do You Wanna Dance’
The Go! Team – ‘Ladyflash’
Rock Steady Crew – ‘(Hey You) The Rock Steady Crew’
DJ Shadow – ‘Rosie’
Idles – ‘Colossus’ (Tricky Remix)
Hour 2;
Tricky – ‘Tricky Kid’
Idles – ‘Gram Rock’
And So I Watch You From Afar – ‘A Little Bit Of Solidarity Goes A Long Way’
Vulpynes – ‘I Can’t Sit Still’
Girl Band – ‘Couch Combover’
Daithi (feat: Orla Gartland) – ‘Perfect Harmony’
Kitt Philippa – ‘Human’ (Medii Remix)
Nicolas Kluzek – ‘Drive Me To Morro Jable’
A Lazarus Soul – ‘Mercury Hit A High’
Crystal Fighters – ‘Plage’
Boa Morte – ‘North Star’
The Frames – ‘Star Star’
Havvk – ‘52’
Buffalo Sunn – ‘Drifting Away’