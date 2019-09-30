Everyone Flipz out when they hear what we’re giving-away!

This week on 2FM, we’re all about taste!



That choice between “Sweet” or “Salty”?

A dilemma everyone FLIPZ out over!

But now that Snack-rifice has come to an end!

Say hello to new Flipz, the perfect combination of golden crunchy salty pretzels, smothered in smooth creamy chocolate.

Thanks to Flipz we’ve got the perfect Ibiza holiday combo to give-away !

Think golden sand, clear blue salty water and sweet sunshine.

Chances to win with Jenny Greene all this week from 3pm

Prizes –

Daily prizes are –

Flipz back and relax with a 2 night Hotel stay

Flipz from a tablet to a keyboard with your very own Asus Transformer Book

A Smart TV so you can Net-Flipz and Chill

Flipz out and see your favourite band live with a € 250 Ticketmaster voucher

Flipz off to the shops with a € 250 One4all voucher

Overall prize

Trip to Ibiza to the value of € 2,500