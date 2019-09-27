Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, September 26
Foals – ‘Inhaler’
G-Flip – ‘Killing My Time’
Le Galaxie – ‘Day Of The Child’
Jain – ‘Makeba’ (Dirty Ridin’ Remix)
Otherkin – ‘Baby’s Got A Brain Of Sugar’
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘Feel Good Hit Of The Summer’
First Class & Coach – ‘U Shud Cum’
The Muppet Babershop Quartet – ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’
The Love Buzz – ‘Disco Junkie’
DBFC – ‘Disco Coco’
Massive Attack – ‘Splitting The Atom’
MuRli – ‘Illegible’
Rusangano Family – ‘Heathrow’
Paul Noonan – ‘Glacier’
Hour 2:
Bell X1 – ‘Man On Mir’
Join Me In The Pines – ‘They Must Never Know’
Prince – ‘Kiss’
Tebi Rex – ‘Hero & Hubris’
Blood Orange – ‘Best To You’
Paddy Mulcahy – ‘Sunset Connoisseur’
Bad Bones live at HWCH 2018
Vulpynes – ‘Bitches Are Like Waves’
Pixies – ‘Mr Grieves’
Pixies – ‘Catfish Kate’
Chastity Belt – ‘Rav-4’
Girl Band – ‘Going Norway’
The Clash – ‘This Is Radio Clash’