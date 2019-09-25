Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, September 24

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Backseat Freestyle’

Sampa The Great – ‘Final Form’

Pete Pamf – ‘Tripping In The Meadow’

Grimes – ‘Violence’

Chastity Belt – ‘Effort’

Nadine Shah – ‘Holiday Destination’

First Class & Coach – ‘Lullaby’

Air (feat: Jason Falkner) – ‘Radio #1’

Tebi Rex – ‘It’s Better’

Big Daddy Kane – ‘On The Bugged Trip’

God Knows (feat: Outsider YP) – ‘Clout9’

Roe – ‘Wasted.Patient.Thinking’

New Pagans – ‘Charlie Has The Face Of A Saint’

Chinese Newspaper – ‘Sunday’

Hour 2:

Maverick Sabre – ‘Into Nirvana’

Kim Gordon – ‘Murdered Out’

Nirvana – ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

Tori Amos – ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

Nirvana – ‘Something In The Way’

Happyalone – ‘Something In The Way’ (Session)

Nirvana – ‘On A Plane’

Nirvana – ‘Stay Away’

Little Roy – ‘Lithium’

Nirvana – ‘Polly’

Amanda Palmer & The Grand Theft Orchestra – ‘Polly’

Nirvana – ‘Territorial Pissing’

Nirvana – ‘Lounge Act’

Weird Al Yankovic – ‘Smells Like Nirvana’

Nirvana – ‘Come As You Are’

Soundgarden – ‘Outshined’