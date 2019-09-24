Dan’s Playlist – Monday, September 23
Maverick Sabre (feat: Jorja Smith) – ‘Slow Down’
The Chemical Brothers (feat: St. Vincent) – ‘Under Neon Lights’
!!! – ‘Off The Grid’
KOKOKO! – ‘Kitoko’
Nirvana – ‘Come As You Are’
Fangclub – ‘King Dumb’
The Love Buzz – ‘The Picky Eater’
BlakRoc (feat: Nicole Wray & Noe) – ‘Done Did It’
Bonzai – ‘I Did’
Tebi Rex – ‘Kronos’
The Blaze – ‘Faces’
U2 – ‘Do You Feel Loved?’
The Felonies – ‘Berlin Blues’
Liam Lynch – ‘United States Of Whatever’
Chastity Belt – ‘Split’
DJ Shadow – ‘Rosie’
Hour 2:
DJ Shadow – ‘Changeling’
Wyvern Lingo – ‘I Love You Sadie’
Happyalone – ‘Go Slow’
Primal Scream – ‘Loaded’
Field Music – ‘Only In A Man’s World’
Neneh Cherry – ‘Woman’
Neneh Cherry – ‘Black Monday’
Hostess – ‘Frustration’
Two Lone Swordsmen – ‘Formica Fuego’
Feather Beds – ‘Airbrushed’
Paul Thomas Saunders – ‘Santa Muerte’s Lightening & Flare’
Sinking With Love – ‘By Your Side’
EHCO – ‘Cabin (I Wish I Coulda)’