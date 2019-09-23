We want to send you business class all the way to sydney with etihad airways

We have an amazing competition to kick off Greg’s first few weeks in style!

Thanks to Etihad Airways we have a holiday of lifetime to Australia up for grabs.

But we’re not sending you to Sydney in economy class… we’re sending you and a friend in complete luxury with business class all the way.

We’re talking seats with direct aisle access that recline into fully-flat beds

There’s a complimentary ACQUA DI PARMA amenity kit with lots of little items to make your flight even more comfortable

And a Food and Beverage Manager who will recommend great food from the dine anytime menu.

If that isn’t fancy I don’t know what is!

Chances to win everyday with Doireann and Greg with our final taking place on October 4th.

So if you fancy travelling down under in style thanks to Etihad make sure you join them each morning from six!

Competition terms and conditions apply. Check out 2fm.ie/competitions and see specific terms relating to the prize below

To learn more about Etihad or for bookings to Australia visit Etihad.com, Etihad offers a daily flight to Abu Dhabi with easy & quick connections from Abu Dhabi to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Book your flight to Australia with Etihad Airways and get a free two-night stopover in Abu Dhabi en route to your destination and to make your flight to Australia even more comfortable. For an extra fee, Choose our Economy Space seats and guarantee extra legroom when flying in Economy.

T&C’s

Flights are offered subject to availability and certain blackout dates apply including Easter, Christmas, school holidays and the Etihad Airways Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Please note that travel for your flights must be taken and completed before the 30 June 2020.

Tickets must also be booked and issued prior to 15 DECEMBER 2019.

Terms & Conditions:

1. The prize must be taken, and travel completed as per the dates of the prize.

2. Etihad to pay departure taxes/surcharges.

3. If the prize is not claimed within the specified time limit the prize will be forfeited.

4. Prizes are non-transferable and no substitutions or cash equivalents are permitted.

5. Prizes must not be sold or auctioned.

6. Prize-winner tickets are not eligible for Limousine transfer services

7. Travel dates may be subject to blackout periods and other restrictions.

8. Tickets are subject to availability in the correct class of service.

9. If more than one ticket is offered, flights must be taken together.

10. Date changes are not permitted after booking is made.

11. Tickets cannot be upgraded.

12. Any costs for onward or connecting flights not included in the prize must be booked through Etihad Airways reservations or independently.