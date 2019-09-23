We want to send you business class all the way to sydney with etihad airways
We have an amazing competition to kick off Greg’s first few weeks in style!
Thanks to Etihad Airways we have a holiday of lifetime to Australia up for grabs.
But we’re not sending you to Sydney in economy class… we’re sending you and a friend in complete luxury with business class all the way.
We’re talking seats with direct aisle access that recline into fully-flat beds
There’s a complimentary ACQUA DI PARMA amenity kit with lots of little items to make your flight even more comfortable
And a Food and Beverage Manager who will recommend great food from the dine anytime menu.
If that isn’t fancy I don’t know what is!
Chances to win everyday with Doireann and Greg with our final taking place on October 4th.
So if you fancy travelling down under in style thanks to Etihad make sure you join them each morning from six!
Competition terms and conditions apply. Check out 2fm.ie/competitions and see specific terms relating to the prize below
