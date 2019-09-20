WESTLIFE ADD EXTRA SHOW AT PÁIRC UÍ CHAOIMH, CORK DUE TO PHENOMENAL DEMAND!

EXTRA SHOW ADDED AT PÁIRC UÍ CHAOIMH, CORK DUE TO PHENOMENAL DEMAND!

FRIDAY 28 AUGUST 2020 – PLUS EXTRA SHOW SATURDAY 29 AUGUST 2020

TICKETS FOR BOTH SHOWS ARE ON SALE NOW

(Friday 20th September 2019) – Westlife have added an extra show Saturday 29th August 2020 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork due to phenomenal demand.

Tickets for both dates Friday 28th August and Saturday 29th August priced from €59.50 including booking fees are on now at Ticketmaster.

Emeli Sandé is special guest for both shows.

Westlife’s concert announcement last Monday followed the stunning success of this summer’s ‘Twenty Tour’, which sold a record 600,000 tickets across 27 cities and 13 countries, including two sold out shows at Croke Park, Dublin (150,000 tickets).

Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian confirmed the news in Cork on Monday at a media conference.

Westlife are the first Irish act to ever play multiple shows at the Cork stadium.

These two spectacular concerts will see the global pop kings perform their greatest hits including ‘Swear It Again’, ‘Flying Without Wings’ and ‘You Raise Me Up’ as well as sensational uptempo new songs from their forthcoming album ‘Spectrum’ such as ‘Hello My Love’, ‘Better Man’ and ‘Dynamite’.

It will be the first time, in the band’s 20-year career, that Westlife have headlined Páirc Uí Chaoimh Stadium and follows the phenomenal success of their comeback which has seen the nation fall in love with the Irish superstars all over again.

Westlife fever captured Ireland and the UK this summer with the release of hit new music and their fastest-selling tour of all time.

Last Friday, Westlife announced they will headline Wembley Stadium, London, UK on 22 August, making them the second only Irish act alongside U2 to achieve this.

Westlife have sold over 55 million records worldwide and are the only band to have their first 7 singles enter the UK chart at No.1. They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at No.1 in the UK. Overall the band have had an incredible 14 No.1 singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles. They have had 33 No.1 albums world-wide.

As a live act Westlife have sold over 5 million concert tickets worldwide.

Tickets for Westlife with special guest Emeli Sandé Friday 28th & Saturday 29th August are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Westlife’s new album, ‘Spectrum’, co-written by Ed Sheeran, will be released on Friday 15 November.

Emeli Sandé’s new album Real Life is available now.

Subject To Licence.