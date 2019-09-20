We want to help you “Escape Your Chair”, with the Irish Heart Foundation.

Across 2FM we’re asking you about your day and specifically if it involves alot of sitting down?

And if it does, we want to help you try change that!

Looking after your heart isn’t all about hitting the gym or doing a marathon!

You can actually help reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke by standing up.

Seriously…..it couldn’t be easier!

Sitting for long periods is bad, Standing up is good! ( Try the Irish Heart Seating calculator to find out how you’re doing)

So to encourage you to use those leg muscles a little more, we’ve got comedy tickets and some great prizes from Fitbit to give-away every day.

And aswell as that we’ve an amazing overall prize where we’ll bring some stand up to you, with a special comedy stand up gig and live 2fm show with Jenny Greene from our winning office on Friday 27th!

For a chance of winning the ultimate Friday for your office all you have to do is get everyone up off their seats where you work and put the footage up on your insta story, tagging 2FM and include the #escapeyourchair

Just for putting the post up you could win a beautiful “Versa 2 Fitbit”, kindly donated by Fitbit and a pair of tickets to one of the world’s best comedians Jack Whitehall at the 3Arena.

