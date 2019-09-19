Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, September 18

Grimes – ‘Violence’

Le Galaxie – ‘Le Club’

Depeche Mode – ‘Personal Jesus’

SYLK – ‘Am I Alone (After Dark?)’

Saint Sister (feat: Jafaris) – Causing Trouble’ (Kormac Remix)

D.A.R.K. – ‘Curvy’

MuRli – ‘Illegible’

Tricky (feat: Martina Topley-Bird) – ‘Pumpkin’

Tricky – ‘Bang Boogie’

Tebi Rex – ‘No. 1 Symbol Of Peace’

Tebi Rex interview

Tebi Rex – ‘Financial Controller’

The Go! Team – ‘Ladyflash’

Hour 2:

Sampa The Great – ‘Final Form’

G-Flip – ‘Drink Too Much’

The Avalanches – ‘Since I Left You’

Sam Fender – ‘Hypersonic Missiles’

The Wha – ‘Innocents’

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – ‘Beat The Devil’s Tattoo’

Pillow Queens – ‘Gay Girls’

Mark Mulkahy – ‘Taking Baby Steps’

Saul Williams – ‘List Of Demands (Reparations)’

Saul Williams interview

Saul Williams – ‘Black Stacey’

Pixies – ‘Hey’

Pixies – ‘Long Rider’