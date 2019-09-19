Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, September 18
Grimes – ‘Violence’
Le Galaxie – ‘Le Club’
Depeche Mode – ‘Personal Jesus’
SYLK – ‘Am I Alone (After Dark?)’
Saint Sister (feat: Jafaris) – Causing Trouble’ (Kormac Remix)
D.A.R.K. – ‘Curvy’
MuRli – ‘Illegible’
Tricky (feat: Martina Topley-Bird) – ‘Pumpkin’
Tricky – ‘Bang Boogie’
Tebi Rex – ‘No. 1 Symbol Of Peace’
Tebi Rex interview
Tebi Rex – ‘Financial Controller’
The Go! Team – ‘Ladyflash’
Hour 2:
Sampa The Great – ‘Final Form’
G-Flip – ‘Drink Too Much’
The Avalanches – ‘Since I Left You’
Sam Fender – ‘Hypersonic Missiles’
The Wha – ‘Innocents’
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – ‘Beat The Devil’s Tattoo’
Pillow Queens – ‘Gay Girls’
Mark Mulkahy – ‘Taking Baby Steps’
Saul Williams – ‘List Of Demands (Reparations)’
Saul Williams interview
Saul Williams – ‘Black Stacey’
Pixies – ‘Hey’
Pixies – ‘Long Rider’