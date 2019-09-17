Dan’s Playlist – Monday, September 16
Otherkin – ‘Come On Hello’
Grimes – ‘Violence’
The Prodigy (feat: Kool Keith) – ‘Diesel Power’
Warriors Of The Dysthoteque (feat: Adam Leonard) – ‘Things In The Shadow’ (Tronic Youth Remix)
Little Simz – ‘Offence’
Public Enemy – ‘Rebel Without A Pause’
Actualacid – ‘Crush’
Bat for Lashes – ‘Siren Song’
Bat for Lashes – ‘If I Knew’
Fia Moon – ‘Water Runs Through’
The White Stripes – ‘The Hardest Button To Button’ (Beck Remix)
Black Violets – ‘Falling On The Radio’
Host – ‘Taste Of Your Love’
G-Flip – ‘Killing My Time’
The B-52s – ‘Girl From Ipanema Goes To Greenland’
Hour 2:
KOKOKO! – ‘Kitoko’
Whenyoung – ‘Something Special’
Radiohead – ‘Scatterbrain’
Conor Furlong – ‘Athens’
BP Fallon – ‘I Believe In Elvis Presley’
Vulpynes – ‘Bitches Are Like Waves’
Paranoid Visions – ‘Politician 2011’
Green Day – ‘Father Of All’
Gif – ‘Lumiere’
Sam Fender – ‘Dead Boys’
Joan As Police Woman – ‘Christobel’
Nealo – ‘Angel On My Shoulder’
Sampa The Great (feat: Ecca Vandal) – ‘Dare To Fly’
Lethal Dialect – ‘Do You Believe?’
7th Obi – ‘Choose A Side’