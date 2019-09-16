5 New Irish Female artists you NEED to get in your Spotify Playlist!

KEHLI has announced the release of her next single ‘Believe It’, slated for release on 20 September via Rough Bones LTD. KEHLI first made waves when footage of her singing Jorja Smith’s ‘Let Me Down’ went viral on Instagram, racking up 22K views in its first 48hrs. The Dublin native had already gained invaluable experience performing on shows such as X-Factor and The Voice, and had started to pique the interest of fans around the globe, but the power of social media led to an introduction with New York/London based songwriter/producer MSRD, who worked alongside her to cultivate her soulful, passionate and unique interpretation of contemporary pop music.
Seorsia Jack AKA ‘Sia Babez’ is an Irish/Zimbabwean solo female artist, born in 2001 in Dublin, Ireland. Fast gaining a reputation in the music industry as being an exceptionally talented singer/songwriter, Sia has been working diligently on her new and upcoming EP ‘Inception‘ which has been garnering the attention of various Grammy nominated Music Producers, A&R Executives and Management companies in both USA, UK, Europe and Africa. Her single ‘Hit My Line’ has just been released alongside an official music video:
Sia began singing at the age of 2 with her influences ranging from Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Cher, Beyonce, Bob Marley and Bobby Brown to name but a few. Her passion for music lead her to write from the age of 9. She later took up drama school and music: piano, violin, vocal coaching along with choreography to develop her talents and pursue her dream of being a performer.
Growing up in Ballymena, County Antrim, Lilla Vargen has spent the past months working with the likes of Carey Willetts (Dermot Kennedy, Freya Ridings) and Darren Heelis (Sam Smith, Paloma Faith) on the ‘ We Were Thunder’ EP, set for release via Futurekind on November 29th.
Making a spellbinding entrance into 2019, Northern Irish singer-songwriter Lilla Vargen shines on stunning new single ‘Why Wait’. Showcasing the stellar vocals and deeply personal songwriting that has seen Lilla Vargen rack up millions of streams online and support from the likes of Wonderland, Notion, The Line Of Best Fit and more, ‘Why Wait’ is the first single taken from upcoming EP ‘We Were Thunder’.
Dubliner, Sophie Doyle Ryder has sang her entire life, with inspiration from artists like Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. She grew up listening to a lot of artists such as Coldplay, The Cure, Depeche Mode, and Queen. Now Sophie is 17, she has grown into her own sounds and figured out what she likes herself. Sophie loves artists such as Billie Eilish, Tayla Parx and Playboi Carti. She also still loves Gaga and Ariana.
Sophie’s song writing is always personal, always about a real situation whether it’s her own personal story or a friends’. She finds that song writing is a form of therapy. She’s been writing ever since she was 10. She has just released her debut single ‘MOOD’ through record label Levels. This single ‘ Mood’ is a glimpse into her ultimate independence as a female artist. She can’t wait to release more music for everybody to hopefully love.
Katie O’ Connor is a 21 year old, singer-songwriter from Dublin. She is currently in her third year, studying music in BIMM Performing Arts College in Dublin. She regularly gigs around Dublin with a band she met in BIMM. Katie has won the IMRO Christie Hennessy songwriting competition. Performing from a young age, with stage schools, musicals & more, Katie has performed her songs live on national TV & radio in Ireland.