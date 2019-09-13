Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, September 12
Sofi Tukker – ‘Drinkee’
Sprints – ‘The Cheek’
Peaches – ‘Boys Wanna Be Her’
Beastie Boys – ‘(Fight For Your Right) To Party’
MuRli – ‘Illegible’
!!! – ‘Off The Grid’
The Shamen – ‘L.S.I.’
All Tvvins – ‘Too Young To Live’
All Tvvins – ‘Divine’
The Avener (feat: Phoebe Killdeer) – ‘Fade Out Lines’
Power Of Dreams – ‘Does It Matter’
Craig Walker – ‘Ego Drivel’ (RYYBA Remix)
Toygirl – ‘Reign’
Christine & The Queens – ‘Comme Si’
Mermaidens – ‘Crying In The Office’
Hour 2:
Bell X1 – ‘Drive By Summer’
Elliott Mo – ‘Bad Habit’
Tebi Rex – ‘I Never Got Iff The Bus’
Charlotte Gainsbourg – ‘irm’
Iggy Pop – ‘The Dawn’
Boa Morte – ‘No Piano’
Supergrass – ‘St. Petersburg’
Supergrass – ‘Next To You’
Primal Scream live at the Best Secret Festival:
‘Jailbird’
‘Can’t Go Back’
‘Miss Lucifer’
‘Kowalski’
‘Higher Than the Sun’
Ann Scott – ‘100 Dances, 1,000 Stars’
Durand Jones & The Indications – ‘Morning In America’
Skinny Pelembe – ‘Dreaming Is Dead Now’
Tinariwen – ‘Lalla’