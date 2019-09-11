Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, September 11

DJ Shadow (feat De La Soul) – ‘Rocket Fuel’

Jain – ‘Makeba’ (Dirty Ridin’ Remix)

God Knows (feat: Outsider YP) – ‘Clout9’

Death In Vegas – ‘Dirge’

Just Mustard – ‘Feeded’

Daniel Johnston – ‘Without You’

Daniel Johnston – ‘Fake Records Of Rock N Roll’

Nirvana – ‘All Apologies’

Fangclub – ‘Viva Violent’

Maverick Sabre – ‘Into Nirvana’

Yppah (feat: Anomie Belle) – ‘Film Burn’

Smoke Fairies – ‘She Sells Sanctuary’

Smoothboi Ezra – ‘Messing With My Head’

Iggy Pop – ‘Loves Missing’

Hour 2:

Iggy Pop – ‘TV Eye’ (Live at Feile 1993)

Sultans Of Ping – ‘Michiko’

The Love Buzz – ‘The Picky Eater’

Fight Like Apes – ‘Lend Me Your Face’

Mermaidens – ‘Priorities’

EHCO – ‘Hunted’

EHCO – ‘Whose Side’

Bell X1 – ‘The End Is Nigh’

Dave Geraghty interview

Bell X1 – ‘Careful What You Wish For’

Tinariwen – ‘Amalouna’

Robert Plant & His Sensational Spaceshifters – ‘Rainbow’

Girl Band – ‘Salmon Of Knowledge’