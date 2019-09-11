Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, September 11
DJ Shadow (feat De La Soul) – ‘Rocket Fuel’
Jain – ‘Makeba’ (Dirty Ridin’ Remix)
God Knows (feat: Outsider YP) – ‘Clout9’
Death In Vegas – ‘Dirge’
Just Mustard – ‘Feeded’
Daniel Johnston – ‘Without You’
Daniel Johnston – ‘Fake Records Of Rock N Roll’
Nirvana – ‘All Apologies’
Fangclub – ‘Viva Violent’
Maverick Sabre – ‘Into Nirvana’
Yppah (feat: Anomie Belle) – ‘Film Burn’
Smoke Fairies – ‘She Sells Sanctuary’
Smoothboi Ezra – ‘Messing With My Head’
Iggy Pop – ‘Loves Missing’
Hour 2:
Iggy Pop – ‘TV Eye’ (Live at Feile 1993)
Sultans Of Ping – ‘Michiko’
The Love Buzz – ‘The Picky Eater’
Fight Like Apes – ‘Lend Me Your Face’
Mermaidens – ‘Priorities’
EHCO – ‘Hunted’
EHCO – ‘Whose Side’
Bell X1 – ‘The End Is Nigh’
Dave Geraghty interview
Bell X1 – ‘Careful What You Wish For’
Tinariwen – ‘Amalouna’
Robert Plant & His Sensational Spaceshifters – ‘Rainbow’
Girl Band – ‘Salmon Of Knowledge’