Dan’s Playlist – Monday, September 9

Grimes – ‘Violence’

Marilyn Manson – ‘The Dope Show’

Bantum – ‘Move’

Inner City Radio – ‘Control’

Supergrass – ‘Sun Hits The Sky’

Supergrass – ‘Lenny’

The Love Buzz – ‘Disco Junkie’

Melanie De Biasio – ‘Gold Junkies’

Mallrat – ‘Make Time’

Jagwar Ma – ‘The Throw’

INXS – ‘Need You Tonight’

David Sitek (feat: Theopilus London) – ‘Groove Me’

Lykke Li – ‘I Follow Rivers’ (David Sitek Remix)

Stomptown Brass – ‘One Last Time’

MuRli – ‘Illegible’

Hour 2:

Rusangano Family – ‘Bon Voyage’

Ebony Bones (feat: The New London Children’s Choir) – ‘What Difference Does It Make?’

Raf Rundell – ‘Ric Fialr’

Tandem Felix – ‘Making Dinner on Valentine’s Day’

Justin Adams – ‘Dream Of Flying’

Tinariwen (feat: Noura Mint Seymali & Stephen O’Malley) – ‘Amalouna’

Grandbrothers – ‘1202’

Sinead O’Connor – ‘You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart’

Daithi – ‘Nobody New Around Here’

Daithi – ‘Sleep Like A Stone’

Bell X1 – ‘Starlings Over Brighton Pier’

Roe – ‘Girl’

Munky – ‘Megaton’

The Frames – ‘Rise’ (Rhythm Plates High Rise Reconstruction)