Dan’s Playlist – Monday, September 9
Grimes – ‘Violence’
Marilyn Manson – ‘The Dope Show’
Bantum – ‘Move’
Inner City Radio – ‘Control’
Supergrass – ‘Sun Hits The Sky’
Supergrass – ‘Lenny’
The Love Buzz – ‘Disco Junkie’
Melanie De Biasio – ‘Gold Junkies’
Mallrat – ‘Make Time’
Jagwar Ma – ‘The Throw’
INXS – ‘Need You Tonight’
David Sitek (feat: Theopilus London) – ‘Groove Me’
Lykke Li – ‘I Follow Rivers’ (David Sitek Remix)
Stomptown Brass – ‘One Last Time’
MuRli – ‘Illegible’
Hour 2:
Rusangano Family – ‘Bon Voyage’
Ebony Bones (feat: The New London Children’s Choir) – ‘What Difference Does It Make?’
Raf Rundell – ‘Ric Fialr’
Tandem Felix – ‘Making Dinner on Valentine’s Day’
Justin Adams – ‘Dream Of Flying’
Tinariwen (feat: Noura Mint Seymali & Stephen O’Malley) – ‘Amalouna’
Grandbrothers – ‘1202’
Sinead O’Connor – ‘You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart’
Daithi – ‘Nobody New Around Here’
Daithi – ‘Sleep Like A Stone’
Bell X1 – ‘Starlings Over Brighton Pier’
Roe – ‘Girl’
Munky – ‘Megaton’
The Frames – ‘Rise’ (Rhythm Plates High Rise Reconstruction)