Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, September 4

Fontaines D.C. – ‘Sha Sha Sha’

The Strokes – ‘Hard To Explain’

Electric Shore – ‘Temper’

Scheer – ‘Wish You Were Dead’

Vulpynes – ‘Bitches Are Like Waves’

PJ Harvey – ‘The Community Of Hope’

Beabadoobee – ‘She Plays Bass’

Submotion Orchestra – ‘Awakening’

Bjork – ‘Violently Happy’

EHCO – ‘Cabin (I Wish I Coulda)’

Scarlet Chives – ‘Hunting’

Rusangano Family – ‘Surviving The Times’

God Knows (feat: Outsider YP) – ‘Clout9’

Tool – ‘Culling Voices’

Hour 2:

Monster Magnet – ‘Powertrip’

Kerbdog – ‘Pledge’

Girl Band – ‘Going Norway’

The Altered Hours – ‘Birds’

The Altered Hours interview

The Altered Hours – ‘Way Of Sorrow’

Dancing Suns – ‘Cuckoo’

Lux Alma – ‘The Visit’ (FreezerRoom Remix)

Soule, Elaine Mai, & Sorcha Richardson – ‘Butterflies’

!!! – ‘Domino’

Eddie Vedder – ‘You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away’

Pugwash – ‘Sunshine True’

Sean OB – ‘Two Last Cans’