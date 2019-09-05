Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, September 4
Fontaines D.C. – ‘Sha Sha Sha’
The Strokes – ‘Hard To Explain’
Electric Shore – ‘Temper’
Scheer – ‘Wish You Were Dead’
Vulpynes – ‘Bitches Are Like Waves’
PJ Harvey – ‘The Community Of Hope’
Beabadoobee – ‘She Plays Bass’
Submotion Orchestra – ‘Awakening’
Bjork – ‘Violently Happy’
EHCO – ‘Cabin (I Wish I Coulda)’
Scarlet Chives – ‘Hunting’
Rusangano Family – ‘Surviving The Times’
God Knows (feat: Outsider YP) – ‘Clout9’
Tool – ‘Culling Voices’
Hour 2:
Monster Magnet – ‘Powertrip’
Kerbdog – ‘Pledge’
Girl Band – ‘Going Norway’
The Altered Hours – ‘Birds’
The Altered Hours interview
The Altered Hours – ‘Way Of Sorrow’
Dancing Suns – ‘Cuckoo’
Lux Alma – ‘The Visit’ (FreezerRoom Remix)
Soule, Elaine Mai, & Sorcha Richardson – ‘Butterflies’
!!! – ‘Domino’
Eddie Vedder – ‘You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away’
Pugwash – ‘Sunshine True’
Sean OB – ‘Two Last Cans’