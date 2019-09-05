Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, September 5
Maverick Sabre – ‘Drifting’
Grimes – ‘Violence’
Depeche Mode – ‘Soothe My Soul’
Host – ‘Crying For Days’
SON – ‘When The Light Shines Down’ Peter Vogelaar Remix)
Rejjie Snow – ‘Rainbows’
Republic Of Loose – ‘Hold Up’
G-Flip – ‘Killing My Time’
Regurgitator – ‘I Like Your Old Stuff Better Than Your New Stuff’
The Love Buzz – ‘The Picky Eater’
Nirvana – ‘Love Buzz’
Jungle live at Roskilde festival:
‘Drops’
‘Busy Earnin’
‘Time’
Hour 2:
Inhaler – ‘Ice Cream Sundae’
Emperor Of Icecream – ‘Know Me’
!!! – Ur Paranoid’
Delakota – ‘C’mon Cincinnati’
God Knows (feat: Outsider YP) – ‘Clout9’
God Knows & Kevin Murphy interview
Slow Moving Clouds – ‘Under The City’
R.E.M. – ‘Strange Currencies’
Conor Furlong – ‘R.E.M. Saved My Life Tonight’
Tool – ‘Fear Inoculum’