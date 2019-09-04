Zeminar is BACK!

After a ridiculously successful three years at Zeminar, they are back for round 4 this October 8th-10th at the National Sports Campus at Blanchardstown.

And 2FM will be there to celebrate this three day national youth well being and education experience.

We’ll also be putting on a series of DJ workshops along with live broadcasts on 2FM with our very own Jennifer Zamparelli and Tracy Clifford.

Guest speakers include Mark Pollock; Rory Stories; Niamh Fitzpatrick; Paddy Holohan; Mary-Kate Slattery & many more inspirational voices.

Tickets available at Zeminar.ie.

And if you think that you’ve got an inspirational story to tell, and feel like it belongs on the stage then Rory Stories is looking for you!

Rory’s looking for 3 young people with their story to tell so keep an eye on Zeminar on social or check out 2FM.ie