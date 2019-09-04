Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, September 3

Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’

!!! – ‘$50 Million’

Big Deal – ‘In Your Car’

The Murder Capital – ‘More Is Less’

Rollerskate Skinny – ‘Cradle Burns’

Slyrydes – ‘Out Patience’

Sleaford Mods – ‘Snout’

Steve Mason – ‘Fight Them Back’

Little Simz – ‘Therapy’

Therapy? – ‘Words Fail Me’

Therapy? – ‘Die Laughing’

Thumper – ‘In My Room’

James Lonergan – ‘RMSA’

Tebi Rex x Elkin – ‘She Hated Love Songs II’

MathMan – ‘Rainy Days’

Hour 2:

The Avalanches – ‘Rock City’

The Avalanches – ‘Colours’

Amy Dillon – ‘High’

G-Flip – ‘About You’

Sea Girls – ‘Violet’

Sea Girls interview

Sea Girls – ‘Heavenly War’

The Altered Hours – ‘Grey On Blue’

TVAM – ‘No Silver Bird’

Tool – ‘7emepest’

Fangclub – ‘King Dumb’

Stone Temple Pilots – ‘Big Empty’