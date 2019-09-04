Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, September 3
Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’
!!! – ‘$50 Million’
Big Deal – ‘In Your Car’
The Murder Capital – ‘More Is Less’
Rollerskate Skinny – ‘Cradle Burns’
Slyrydes – ‘Out Patience’
Sleaford Mods – ‘Snout’
Steve Mason – ‘Fight Them Back’
Little Simz – ‘Therapy’
Therapy? – ‘Words Fail Me’
Therapy? – ‘Die Laughing’
Thumper – ‘In My Room’
James Lonergan – ‘RMSA’
Tebi Rex x Elkin – ‘She Hated Love Songs II’
MathMan – ‘Rainy Days’
Hour 2:
The Avalanches – ‘Rock City’
The Avalanches – ‘Colours’
Amy Dillon – ‘High’
G-Flip – ‘About You’
Sea Girls – ‘Violet’
Sea Girls interview
Sea Girls – ‘Heavenly War’
The Altered Hours – ‘Grey On Blue’
TVAM – ‘No Silver Bird’
Tool – ‘7emepest’
Fangclub – ‘King Dumb’
Stone Temple Pilots – ‘Big Empty’