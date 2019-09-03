Dan’s Playlist – Monday, September 2
Maverick Sabre – ‘Into Nirvana’
Placebo – ‘Pure Morning’
Vernon Jane – ‘Full Grown’
!!! – ‘Serbia Drums’
Katalyst – ‘May Have Been James Brown’
Sampa The Great – ‘Freedom’
Happyalone – ‘Bodybags’
Portishead – ‘All Mine’
Sinking With Love – ‘By Your Side’
Simple Kid – ‘Lost In Space’
Simple Kid interview
Simple Kid – ‘The Only Child’
Simple Kid – ‘The Average Man’
Sultans Of Ping FC – ‘2 Pints Of Rasa’
The Altered Hours – ‘Virgin Sleeve’
Hour 2:
Vulpynes – ‘Bitches Are Like Waves’
Tool – ‘Invincible’
Le Butcherette (feat: Iggy Pop) – ‘La Uva’
Iggy Pop – ‘James Bond’
Iggy Pop – ‘Real Wild Child’
Inhaler – ‘My Honest Face’
Brí – ‘Low Supply’
G-Flip – ‘I Am Not Afraid’
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – ‘Do You Love Me?’
Favourite Sons – ‘Safe For All Seasons’
Kyoto Love Hotel – ‘Shapes That Bond You’
Nealo – ‘Angel On My Shoulder’
Gavin Friday – ‘Angel’