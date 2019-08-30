Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, August 29
Tame Impala – ‘Solitude Is Bliss’
The Clockworks – ‘Can I Speak To A Manager?’
The Joy Formidable – ‘A Heavy Abacus’
The 1975 – ‘People’
Slyrydes – ‘Out Patience’
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘No One Knows’
God Knows (feat: Awir Leon) – ‘Crown’
Neneh Cherry – ‘Black Monday’
Sinead O’Brien – ‘Taking On Time’
Sack – ‘Latter Day Saint’
Kurt Vile live at Primavera Sound
‘Wakin’ On A Pretty Day’
Pretty Pimpin’
Percolator – ‘Yellow Fire’
Hour 2:
Oasis – ‘Up In The Sky’
The 4 Of Us – ‘Drag My Bad Name Down’
Host – ‘Crying For Days’
Republic Of Loose (feat: Isabel Reyes-Feeney) – ‘Break’
Kojaque & Luka Palm – ‘Airbnb’
Lazy B – ‘Facts Of Life’
Join Me In The Pines – ‘She Steps Into The Light’
Join Me In The Pines interview
Join Me In The Pines
Prince – ‘Sign O’ The Times’
Veda (feat: Gavin Friday) – ‘I Want To Live’
Virgin Prunes – ‘Pagan Love Song’
Cat Dowling – ‘Come On’
The Sei – ‘Sentiment’
UNKLE – ‘Back & Forth’
Anohni – ‘Crisis’