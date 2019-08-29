Rugby World Cup 2019™, Japan – Be there VIP style with Heineken
So you may not quite know your Box Kicks from your Blindside.. ….or a Ruck from a Restart
But…..you don’t have to understand it all, to enjoy…..Rugby World Cup 2019™, Japan.
That’s why 2FM has teamed up with Heineken, worldwide partner of Rugby World Cup 2019™, Japan.
We want to bring you even closer to Rugby World Cup 2019, by giving you the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Japan all thanks to Heineken
You and a friend will pack your bags and travel to Tokyo, for 5 nights, attending the Bronze Final where you will perform the coin toss prior to kick off, and then the following day you will attend the Rugby World Cup™ Final as a VIP Heineken guest
Win it here thanks to Heineken, worldwide partner of Rugby World Cup 2019™, Japan.
Get all the deets with Tracy Clifford and Jenny Greene next week from 12pm!
Competition is subject to the following conditions :
All entrants must be over 25 years of age, be available to attend the live final in RTE on Sept 12th.
Winner must have a valid passport and able to travel as per the prize details below –
You and a friend will travel to Tokyo for 5 nights, attend the Bronze Final and preform the coin toss right before kick off. The very next day you’ll attend the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final as a VIP Heineken Guest.
Depart from Dublin/Cork/Shannon on the 29th of October (via London & onwards with Japan airlines), Arriving in Tokyo Wednesday 30th @ 15.55 local time. Departing Tokyo November 4th for LHR with flights to Ireland scheduled to be back home by lunchtime.
All flights, transfers, 5 night accommodation and meals including match tickets for the Bronze Final November 1st and the RWC Final (plus hospitality) on November 2nd!
Enjoy responsibly. Visit drinkaware.ie
See full T&c’s below
