Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, August 29
Fontaines D.C. – ‘Chequeless Reckless’
Bibio – ‘Take Off Your Shirt’
DJ Supreme (feat: Rì Rà, Shaka Shazzam, The Icepick & DJ Assassin) – ‘Breathe’
Billie Eilish – ‘You Should See Me In A Crown’
The Streets – ‘Let’s Push Things Forward’
Biig Piig – ‘Sunny’
Catfish & The Bottlemen – ‘Encore’
Catfish & The Bottlemen – ‘Kathleen’
The Golden Horde – ‘100 Boys’
The Murder Capital – ‘Slowdance 2’
Leila (feat: Andy Cox & Justin Percival) – ‘Mettle’
SYLK (feat: Daragh Locke) – ‘That’s On You’
Radiohead – ‘The National Anthem’
Thom Yorke – ‘Impossible Knots’
Easy Star All-Stars (feat: Morgan Heritage) – ‘Electioneering’
Daithi – ‘Nobody New Around’
Hour 2:
Beth Ditto – ‘Fire’
Contemplenta – ‘So Patiently’
Karen O & Danger Mouse – ‘Turn The Light’
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Down Boy’
Fox Jaw – ‘Let It Run’
Cat Dowling – ‘The Well Runs Dry’
Cat Dowling interview
Cat Dowling – ‘The Believer’
Cobra Killer -‘L.A. Shaker’
Boku – ‘Rise’
The Orb – ‘Toxygene’
Grandbrothers – ‘Blood Flow’‘
Nicolas Kluzek – ‘Shine’
Nicolas Kluzek – ‘Or’