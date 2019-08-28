Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, August 27
Moby – ‘Porcelain’
Host – ‘Crying For Days’
Jain – ‘Makeba’ (Dirty Ridin’ Remix)
Run The Jewels – ‘Call Ticketron’
Peaches – ‘Kick It’
Touts – ‘Can’t Blame Me’
The Hives – ‘Hate To Say I Told You So’
Candice Gordon – ‘The Kids Are Alt Right’
Cat Dowling – ‘Somebody Else’
Florence & The Machine – ‘Cosmic Love’
SYLK (feat: Daragh Locke) – ‘That’s On Me’
Leftfied (feat: John Lydon) – ‘Open Up’
King Kong Company – ‘Zoids’ (Bela Lugosi’s Ghost Remix)
!!! – ‘Off The Grid’
!!! – ‘Dancing Is The Best Revenge’
Hour 2:
Bombay Bicycle Club – ‘Eat Sleep Wake (Nothing But You)’
Republic Of Loose (feat: Isabel Reyes-Feeney) – ‘Break!’
Mik & Brez interview
Republic Of Loose – ‘Comeback Girl’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Charlie Brown’
Roisin Murphy – ‘Incapable’
Gross Net – ‘Gentrification’
Dea Matrona – ‘Nobody’s Child’
Fangclub – ‘Last Time’
Katell Keineg – ‘Olden Days’
A Lazarus Soul – ‘Lemon 7s’
David Keenan – ‘Cobwebs’