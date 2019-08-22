2020 Eurosonic Festival Applications

It’s called Eurosonic, and it’s Europe’s premiere new music festival. Don’t expect green fields and sunshine; this festival takes place in the depths of the Dutch winter. Applications for the 2020 (January 15 to 18) event are open, but not for much longer! 2fm’s Dan Hegarty tells us more.

It’s an event that has proven hugely beneficial to numerous Irish and international acts. The annual Eurosonic festival takes place each January in the Dutch city of Groningen. The focus of the festival is to give new acts the opportunity to perform in front of a large concentration of music industry professionals. The list of artists that have gained valuable exposure from Eurosonic is as long as it is diverse, and it makes interesting reading.

International names like Dua Lipa (2016), The xx (2010), Sigrid (2017), Calvin Harris (2008), Idles (2017), Christine & The Queens (2014) were given a platform early in their careers to showcase for the various festival bookers, record companies, and other music industry individuals that attend the annual event. Add to that list a strong contingent of Irish acts that have performed at Eurosonic since its inception in 1999, and it underlines the festival’s pedigree perfectly.

Some of the stand-out Irish performances over the years came from Soak (2015), Girl Band (2014), Fight Like Apes (2009), Pillow Queens (2019), God Is An Astronaut (2012), Kodaline (2013), James Vincent McMorrow (2011), Cosha (under the name Bonzai in 2017), Rusangano Family (2016), and Fontaines D.C. at the 2019 festival.

The performance element is only one aspect of the four day event. During the day Eurosonic hosts numerous discussions, interviews and demonstrations covering just about any aspect of the music industry that you could think of. You could say that the festival covers the business of music during the day, and the art that is music at night, with gigs taking place in venues across the city.

While the January (15th to 18th) 2020 Eurosonic festival may seem like some distance away, the window for applications won’t be open for much longer. The metaphorical click of it closing will take place on September 1st. Artists that feel that they’re at a point in their career where they are ready to make their first European steps, should consider applying for the forthcoming Eurosonic festival.

Applications for the 2020 Eurosonic festival can be made here.