Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, August 21

Wolf Alice – ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’

Foo Fighters – ‘Breakout’

Foo Fighters – ‘Monkey Wrench’

The Clockworks – ‘Can I Speak To A Manager?’

BARQ – ‘Bear’

G-Flip – ‘About You’

U2 Vs Kygo – ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’

Warriors of The Dystotheque (feat: Adam Leonard) – ‘Things In The Shadows‘

Sleep Thieves – ‘Sea Of Shadows’

Ride – ‘R.I.D.E.’

Francesca Belmonte – ‘Hiding In The Rushes’

DAM – ‘Milliardat’

Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip – ‘The Beat That My Heart Skipped’

Host – ‘Crying For Days’

UNKLE – ‘Eye For An Eye’

Hour 2:

Bantum & God Knows (feat: Farah Elle & Ben Bix) – ‘Strongest Thing’

The Expert – ‘Ravensdale’

Durand Jones & The Indications – ‘Morning In America’

Soak – ‘Garden’

Soak interview

Soak – ‘Reckless Behaviour’

Robert John Ardiff – ‘Somebody To Love’

The Murder Capital – ‘On Twisted Ground’

Fia Moon – ‘Water Runs Through’

Girl Band – ‘Going Norway’

R.E.M. – ‘What’s The Frequency Kenneth?’

Conor Furlong – ‘R.E.M. Saved My Life Tonight’

R.E.M. – ‘Tongue’

Soda Blonde – ‘Swimming Through The Night’

Foo Fighters – ‘Big Me’