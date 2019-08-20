Dan’s Playlist – Monday, August 19
Rejjie Snow – ‘Pink Beetle’
Justice – ‘New Lands’
SYLK – ‘Am I Alone (After Dark)’
King Kong Company – ‘Zoids’ (Bela Lugosi’s Ghost Remix)
Primal Scream – ‘Loaded’
White Noise Sound – ‘Heavy Echo’
The Murder Capital – ‘Love Love Love’
Idles – ‘Colossus’ (Tricky Remix)
Tricky – ‘Tricky Kid’
Pat Lagoon (feat: Evan Miles) – ‘Let Loose’
Billie Eilish – ‘You Should See Me In My Crown’
Iggy Pop – ‘Free’
The Stooges – ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’
Candice Gordon – ‘The Kids Are Alt Right’
Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Dragon Queen’
Just Mustard – ‘Boo’
Hour 2:
Body Type – ‘Body Type’
The Strokes – ’12.51’
Between//Roads – ‘All Who Wonder’
The Expert – ‘Troubled Soul’
Tebi Rex – ‘I Never Got Off The Bus’
Messiah J & The Expert – ‘All The Other Girls’
The xx – ‘Islands’
Mermaidens – ‘Millennia’
Soak – ‘Sea Creatures’
Ride – ‘Repetition’
Ride – ‘Leave Them All Behind’
Sun Mahshene – ‘This Girl I Know’
Boku – ‘Rise’
Public Image Limited – ‘Rise’
Girl Band – ‘Going Norway’