2FM is proud to support Beyond Limits

A summit for young people with disabilities

2FM is delighted to announce its support of Beyond Limits – a summit for young people with disabilities which is coming to Dublin’s Croke Park on Saturday October 19th.

The event was launched today by Julian Benson of Dancing With The Stars alongside Disability Rights Activist Joanne O’Riordan and Paralympic Gold medallist Michael McKillop who are all speakers at Beyond Limits along with many more names.

Speaking at the launch today Julian said “I am honoured to be co-hosting such a wonderful event that encourages young people with disabilities to go for their dreams no matter what their challenge is in life. There are no limits.”

Beyond Limits takes place on Saturday, October 19th at Croke Park. Tickets for this event are available now at beyondlimits.ie

