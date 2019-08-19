Wanna see Taylor Swift in Paris!?

An exclusive, invite only show – we’ll fly you and a friend to Paris to experience Taylor’s new album LIVE

To celebrate the release of Taylor Swift’s New Album “Lover”, out August 23rd 2fm is teaming up with Universal Music Ireland to give you & a friend the chance to see Taylor, LIVE in the city of Lover, PARIS

An exclusive, invite only show – we’ll fly you and a friend to Paris to experience Taylor’s new album LIVE



To get in the draw ….

Listen out for the ‘Taylor Track of the Day’ as revealed by 2fm Breakfast with Doireann and Eoghan each morning just after 8am, then listen in all day to 2fm: and when you hear the track being played, TEXT Taylor and your Name Age and Location to 51552. We’ll then randomly select one texter who will go into the end of week draw on Friday!

Over 18’s only – Full Terms & Conditions HERE