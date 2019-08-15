Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, August 14
DJ Shadow (feat: De La Soul) – ‘Rocket Fuel’
C2C – ‘Down The Road’
Delorean – ‘Come Wander’
Host – Crying For Days’
Grimes – ‘Medieval Warfare’
Prophets Of Rage – ‘Prophets Of Rage’
Remedy – ‘Fake Revolution’
!!! – ‘Off The Grid’
Tricky (feat: Martina Topley-Bird) – ‘Black Steel’
Circuit3 – ‘Safe To Sleep’
James Blake – ‘Barefoot In The Park’
Yppah (feat: Anomie Belle) – ‘Film Burn’
Mark Richard (feat: Brona Keogh) – ‘The Pelican Brief’
Foals – ‘Spanish Sahara’
Hour 2:
Foals – ‘Black Bull’
Bullet Girl – ‘The Rush’
HamsandwicH – ‘St. Christopher’
Gif – ‘Lumiere’
Ash – ‘Goldfinger’
Otherkin – ‘True Believer’
Hostess – ‘Frustration’
Hostess interview
Hostess – ‘Grey Love’
New Order – ‘Ceremony’
Slyrydes – ‘Out Patience’
Idles – ‘Mercedes Marxist’
The Claque – ‘Hush’
The Atrix – ‘Procession’