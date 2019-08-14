Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, August 13
Beastie Boys – ‘Fight For Your Right (To Party)’
Sofi Tukker – ‘Baby I’m A Queen’
Cosha – ‘Do You Wanna Dance?’
A Guy Called Gerald – ‘Voodoo Ray’
Gossip – ‘Jealous Girls’
Chinese Newspaper – ‘Bored’
Bouts – ‘Sounds Like Theft’ (Session)
Fangclub – ‘Every Day’
Nirvana – ‘Stay Away’
Happyalone – ‘Something In The Way’ (Session)
Tori Amos – ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’
Hostess – ‘Simples’
Bouts – ‘Fast & Slow’ (Session)
Poppy Ackroyd – ‘Grounds’
Lux Alma – ‘The Visit’ (FreezerRoom Mix)
Bon Iver – ‘Calgary’
Hour 2:
Bon Iver – ‘We’
Gemma Hayes – ‘Undercover’
Nealo – ‘October Year’
Ashley MacIsaac – ‘Sleepy Maggie’
AE Mak – ‘Glow’
Björk – ‘Violently Happy’
Bouts – ‘Passing Through’ (Session)
Pillow Queens – ‘Favourite’
Tool – ‘Fear Inoculum’
Silversun Pickups – ‘There’s No Secrets This Year’
Giveamanakick – ‘Spring Break’
Liers – ‘Universal Female’
The Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Zero’
Fontaines D.C. – ‘Boys In The Better Land’
The Frames – ‘The Stars Are Underground’