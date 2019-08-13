Dan’s Playlist – Monday, August 12

Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’

Pixx – ‘Waterslides’

Little Simz – ‘Offence’

The Clockworks – ‘Can I Speak To A Manager?’

Garbage – ‘Empty’

Vulpynes – ‘Bitches Are Like Waves’

L7 – ‘Pretend We’re Dead’

Candice Gordon – ‘God, The Devil & Me’

Steve Lynch – ‘Gather Up The Devils’

Sam Fender – ‘Play God’

Fia Moon – ‘Settle Down’

Yohuna – ‘Mirroring’

Spoon – ‘Hot Thoughts’

Post Party – ‘Love You Everyday’

The Rapture – ‘House Of Jealous Lovers’

Gang Of Four – ‘Naturals Not In It’

Hour 2:

The Murder Capital – ‘Don’t Cling To Life’

Nina Hynes – ‘UFTW’

Yonaka – ‘F.W.T.B’

Sampa The Great – ‘OMG’

DJ Shadow (feat: De La Soul) – ‘Rocket Fuel’

DJ Shadow – ‘The Number Song’

De La Soul – ‘The Magic Number’

Paul Hardcastle – ‘19’

Crystal Castles – ‘Vietnam’

Nicolas Kluzek – ‘Or’

Skepta (feat: J Hus) – ‘What Do You Mean?’

Kid Loco – ‘Relaxin’ With Cherry’

Mutant Vinyl – ‘Purple Columns’

Hymmingbyrd – ‘Prisms’

Depeche Mode – ‘Home’

Dave Gahan – ‘Dirty Sticky Floors’