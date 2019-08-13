Dan’s Playlist – Monday, August 12
Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’
Pixx – ‘Waterslides’
Little Simz – ‘Offence’
The Clockworks – ‘Can I Speak To A Manager?’
Garbage – ‘Empty’
Vulpynes – ‘Bitches Are Like Waves’
L7 – ‘Pretend We’re Dead’
Candice Gordon – ‘God, The Devil & Me’
Steve Lynch – ‘Gather Up The Devils’
Sam Fender – ‘Play God’
Fia Moon – ‘Settle Down’
Yohuna – ‘Mirroring’
Spoon – ‘Hot Thoughts’
Post Party – ‘Love You Everyday’
The Rapture – ‘House Of Jealous Lovers’
Gang Of Four – ‘Naturals Not In It’
Hour 2:
The Murder Capital – ‘Don’t Cling To Life’
Nina Hynes – ‘UFTW’
Yonaka – ‘F.W.T.B’
Sampa The Great – ‘OMG’
DJ Shadow (feat: De La Soul) – ‘Rocket Fuel’
DJ Shadow – ‘The Number Song’
De La Soul – ‘The Magic Number’
Paul Hardcastle – ‘19’
Crystal Castles – ‘Vietnam’
Nicolas Kluzek – ‘Or’
Skepta (feat: J Hus) – ‘What Do You Mean?’
Kid Loco – ‘Relaxin’ With Cherry’
Mutant Vinyl – ‘Purple Columns’
Hymmingbyrd – ‘Prisms’
Depeche Mode – ‘Home’
Dave Gahan – ‘Dirty Sticky Floors’