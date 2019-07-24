JyellowL to play Whelans October 10th

TICKETS FROM €15 ON SALE 9AM 29th JULY

Born of Jamaican and Nigerian parents and raised in Ireland, rapper JyellowL has drawn on all three aspects of his background to create a sound and vision that sets him apart on the domestic scene and has found him rapidly win acclaim in the UK and beyond. Having been named as one of 2FM’s Rising acts for 2019, the year has seen a string of video and audio releases, culminating in the fiery ‘Tek Time’ (via Dutch label Gentlemen Records) – featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday and influential Who We Be playlists. Live he has made his London and Belfast debuts (the latter a memorable co-headline with Kneecap) and appeared at Longitude, Body & Soul, Music Cork, Bands On The Strand and Knockanstockan festivals.

Currently working on his first album for release in 2020, he will play his largest headline show to date at Whelan’s on October 10th, backed by a live band that includes some of the most skilled musicians working in Ireland today.