Dogs Trustival, A Festival for Dogs!| Jenny Greene on 2FM

Dogs Trustival, A Festival for Dogs!
Dogs Trust are holding their first ever themed event this Summer for families and their canine friends….
Dogs Trust Communications Manager Ciara Byrne joined Jenny in studio to tell her all about Dog’s Trustival, which is taking place in their Rehoming Centre on Sunday, 18th of August from 12pm to 5pm!
The day will include training displays from some of Dogs Trust most talented Dogs Trust staff, a “Pup Up” photo-booth, doggie retailers and doggie agony aunts.
Check out tickets and further details here!