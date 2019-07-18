Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, July 17

The Streets – ‘Let’s Push Things Forward’

G Flip – ‘Killing My Time’

Tone Loc – ‘Funky Cold Medina’

Quakers (feat: Guilty Simpson & M.E.D.) – ‘Fitta Happier’

!!! – ‘Off The Grid’

The Japanese Popstars – ‘Let Go’

The Prodigy – ‘The Days Is My Enemy’

Tebi Rex – ‘I Never Got Off The Bus’

Thundercat – ‘Bus In These Streets’

Simple Kid – ‘Staring At The Sun’

Fia Moon – ‘Water Runs Through’

Moloko – ‘Fun For Me’

Roisin Murphy – ‘Incapable’

All Tvvins – ‘Too Young To Live’

All Tvvins (feat: Sorcha Richardson) – ‘No One Is Any Fun’

The Murder Capital – ‘Don’t Cling To Life’

Hour 2:

The Frames – ‘Pavement Tune’

The Orange Kyte – ‘Distractions’

Wolf Alice – ‘Bros’

Paradox – ‘Here Comes The Pain’

Veruca Salt – ‘Seether’

Vulpynes – ‘Bitches Are Like Waves’

ODU – ‘The Feeling’

Blood Orange – ‘Augustine’

Blood Orange (feat: Toro Y Moi) – ‘Dark & Handsome’

Toro Y Moi – ‘Still Sound’

Wastefellow – ‘Fizzy Lifting Drinks’

Thom Yorke – ‘Not The News’

Joan As Policewoman – ‘Talk About It Later’

Angie McMahon – ‘And I am a Woman’

Slumberjet – ‘Theme From Our Street’

Glen Hansard – ‘I’ll Be You, Be Me’