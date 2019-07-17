Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, July 16
Flume (feat: Beck) – ‘Tiny Cities’
Maverick Sabre – ‘Into Nirvana’
Weird Al Yankovic – ‘Smells Like Nirvana’
Happyalone – ‘Something In The Way’ (Session)
Health – ‘Blue Monday’
Grimes – ‘Medieval Warefare’
Thom Yorke – ‘I Am A Very Rude Person’
Mark Pritchard (feat: Thom Yorke) – ‘Beautiful People’
The Plague Monkeys – ‘Star Country’
Fangclub – ‘Last Time’
Wilt – ‘Dave You Were Right’
Bombay Bicycle Club – ‘Luna’
ROE & 1000 Beasts – ‘Girl’ (Remix)
Moby – ‘Lift Me Up’
Hour 2:
FKA Twigs – ‘Two Weeks’
Little Simz – ‘Offence’
Jacknife Lee – ‘Monkey In The Meat’
U2 – ‘All Because Of You’
Bouts – ‘Face Up’
Pip Blom – ‘Tinfoil’
Pavement – ‘Cut Your Hair’
Penelope Isles – ‘Cut Your Hair’
Ann Scott – ‘Mountain’
Sublime – ‘What I Got’
Luunah – ‘Heart On The Left’
Goldfrapp – ‘Strict Machine’
Host – ‘Crying For Days’
Sunken Foal – ‘Reckoning’
Toby Kaar – ‘Snapdragon’