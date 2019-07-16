Dan’s Playlist – Monday, July 15

Fontanes D.C. – ‘Sha Sha Sha’

The Lafontaines – ‘All In’

Run The Jewels – ‘Call Ticketron’

Vernon Jane – ‘Full Grown’

The Go! Team – ‘The Power Is On’

RJD2 – ‘Exotic Talk’

Billie Eilish – ‘You Should See Me In A Crown’

Kantor Tzar Collectif – ‘Cowardice’

Gadget & The Cloud – ‘Keep You’ (Kobina Remix)

U2 – ‘Lemon’ (Perfecto Remix)

AE Mak – ‘Glow’

Thom Yorke – ‘Impossible Knots’

Radiohead – ‘The Bends’

Drugstore (feat: Thom Yorke) – ‘El President’

Hour 2:

Montauk Hotel – ‘White Billboards’

Doves – ‘Pounding’

Pillow Queens – ‘HowDoILook’

The Murder Capital – ‘Don’t Cling To Life’

The Murder Capital interview

The Murder Capital – ‘Green & Blue’

Davila 666 – ‘Obsesionao’

Daithi – ‘Mary Keane’s Intro’

Midfield General – ‘Teddy Bear’

Aim – ‘Original Stuntmaster’

Naoise Roo – ‘Black Hole’

The Altered Hours – ‘Sweet Jelly Roll’