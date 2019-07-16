Dan’s Playlist – Monday, July 15
Fontanes D.C. – ‘Sha Sha Sha’
The Lafontaines – ‘All In’
Run The Jewels – ‘Call Ticketron’
Vernon Jane – ‘Full Grown’
The Go! Team – ‘The Power Is On’
RJD2 – ‘Exotic Talk’
Billie Eilish – ‘You Should See Me In A Crown’
Kantor Tzar Collectif – ‘Cowardice’
Gadget & The Cloud – ‘Keep You’ (Kobina Remix)
U2 – ‘Lemon’ (Perfecto Remix)
AE Mak – ‘Glow’
Thom Yorke – ‘Impossible Knots’
Radiohead – ‘The Bends’
Drugstore (feat: Thom Yorke) – ‘El President’
Hour 2:
Montauk Hotel – ‘White Billboards’
Doves – ‘Pounding’
Pillow Queens – ‘HowDoILook’
The Murder Capital – ‘Don’t Cling To Life’
The Murder Capital interview
The Murder Capital – ‘Green & Blue’
Davila 666 – ‘Obsesionao’
Daithi – ‘Mary Keane’s Intro’
Midfield General – ‘Teddy Bear’
Aim – ‘Original Stuntmaster’
Naoise Roo – ‘Black Hole’
The Altered Hours – ‘Sweet Jelly Roll’