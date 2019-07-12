Picture This announce December date at the Gleneagle INEC Arena

Picture This . December 20th 2019 . Gleneagle INEC Arena

Tickets on sale Friday July 19th at 9am

After continuously selling out dates world wide and following on from becoming the fastest act to ever sell out the INEC Killarney in 2017 Picture This have announced they will become the first band to perform at the newly rebranded The Gleneagle INEC Arena on December 20th 2019.

Picture This released their self-titled full-length debut album in 2017 going triple-platinum in Ireland, holding the #1 spot in the Irish Album Chart for four weeks, and also topping the Streaming Chart for seven weeks. Live, the band have sold over 400K tickets, selling out a stadium tour in Ireland last summer and becoming the first act ever to play and sell out 5 nights at 3arena in Dublin.

Speaking about the announcement Mark Egan Director of Entertainment Gleneagle INEC Arena “Picture This first played with us back in 2015 as part of their ‘Journey starts here’ Tour and we knew then they were destined for greatness. We look forward to welcoming them back on December 20th when they will be the first band to play the newly rebranded Gleneagle INEC Arena.”

The Gleneagle INEC Arena rebrand has come about as a result of investing over half a million euro in production and technology, across lighting, sound and audio-visual systems, and an increased patron capacity of 4142. This means that they now have the infrastructure to cater for a wider variety of acts and artists.

Speaking on the Gleneagle INEC Arena rebrand Mark Egan said “This was a very important project for us – The re-branding of the venue to the Gleneagle INEC Arena accurately reflects the product on offer. Our new arena capacity coupled with our technological infrastructure enables us to cater for bigger and better touring productions which in turn provides a better customer and artist experience. The feedback from the artists that play here is always really positive. There is a certain kind of energy here, not replicated anywhere else.”

Tickets for Picture This are €49.50 plus booking & facility fee and will be available fromwww.inec.ie and www.ticketmaster.ie on July 19th at 9am.

Please note U16’s must be accompanied by an adult and are only permitted in the seated area