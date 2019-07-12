Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, July 9
Foals – ‘Inhaler’
Host – ‘Crying For Days’
Warpaint – ‘New Song’ (Mike D Remix)
Beastie Boys – ‘Sabotage’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Flexin’
Le Groupe Fantastique – ‘Counterfeit’
Happyalone – ‘Something In The Way’ (Session)
Nirvana – ‘Polly’
The Muppet Barbershop Quartet – ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’
BANYAH – ‘Nothing Free’
Janelle Monae – ‘Cold War’
Ebony Bones – ‘Lazarus’
Inhaler – ‘My Honest Face’
Ladytron – ‘Ghosts’
Moncrieff – ‘Ghost’
The Phantom Band – ‘Folk Song Oblivion’
Hour 2:
Villagers – ‘Summer’s Song’
Bedrooms – ‘Chico’s Bodega’
Whipping Boy – ‘When We Were Young’
Fangclub – ‘Every Day’
Jane’s Addiction – ‘Just Because’
Vulpynes – ‘Bitches Are Like Waves’
Arctic Monkeys – ‘Diamonds Are Forever’
Songhoy Blues – ‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go’
Damola live at HWCH
Little Simz – ‘Venom’
Kate Tempest – ‘Lessons’
Tricky (feat: Martina Topley Bird) – ‘Pumpkin’
Lemon Jelly – ‘Space Walk’