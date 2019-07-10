‘NO.6 COLLAB LAB’ IS COMING TO DUBLIN

FRIDAY JULY 12TH AT 13 FADE STREET, DUBLIN 2

A participatory experience by Algorithm to celebrate the launch of

Ed Sheeran’s New Album ‘No. 6. Collaborations Project’

Limited exclusive merchandise available on the day

Opens from Midday to 7PM for one day only and is first come first serve!

NO.6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT IS RELEASED ON FRIDAY, JULY 12TH

AVAILABLE TO PRE-ORDER HERE

Ed Sheeran is due to release his highly anticipated album ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’on Friday 12th July and to celebrate, ‘No.6 Collab Lab’ will pop-up in Hens Teeth, Fade Street, Dublin 2 on release day for one day only!

The ‘No.6 Collab Lab’ will give fans access to a limited number of exclusive merch which will only be made available on the day. Five lucky fans will be in with the chance to win a signed copy of the album with a purchase of the merchandise!

The No.6 Collab Lab will also feature an immersive installation created by Algorithm which blends Ed’s unique visual style with the lyric videos from each of the songs.

The piece will allow the audience to collaborate with the music like never before and is exclusive to Dublin and for one day only!

Fans will have their own individual experience, with their movements controlling different layers of real-time animation to reveal the videos, lyrics and symbols from the new collaborative album.

The event is open from midday to 7pm on Friday July 12th at 13 Fade Street, Dublin 2 for one day only and it will be on a first come, first serve basis.

A follow-up to ÷, the biggest selling album in the world in 2017, ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ features a series of high-profile partnerships with some of the world’s biggest pop and rap stars from both sides of the Atlantic. Including five already-released singles, I Don’t Care with Justin Bieber – which has spent six consecutive weeks at No 1 in Ireland and ‘Cross Me’ and Beautiful People with Khalid both scoring Top Ten Hits! The 15 tracks include collaborations with artists such as

Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Meek Mill, Khalid, Stormzy and many more.

Ed Sheeran says – “Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make this”

Ed is currently out on the final leg of his two-year world tour.