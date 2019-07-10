Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, July 9
Fontaines D.C. – ‘Sha Sha Sha’
Sofi Tukker – ‘Best Friend’
Garbage – ‘Empty’
Whenyoung – ‘You’re Grand’
Mallrat – ‘Groceries’
Fia Moon – ‘Water Runs Through’
Loah & Bantum – ‘Summer Of Love’
The Prodigy – ‘No Good (Start The Dance)’
Rusangano Family – ‘Wisdom Teeth’
God Knows (feat: Awir Leon) – ‘Crown’
Villagers – ‘Summer’s Song’
Villagers interview
Villagers – ‘Long Time Waiting’
Lethal Dialect – ‘Red Hot’
Hour 2:
Whipping Boy – ‘Twinkle’
Vernon Jane – ‘Full Grown’
The B-52’s – ‘Rock Lobster’
The LaFontaines – ‘All In’
MangoMad Vs Stanley Odd – ‘The Numbness’ (Dead Leg Drop Remix)
The Clockworks – ‘Bills & Pills’
Kerbdog – ‘Lesser Shelf’
Fangclub – ‘King Dumb’
Hole – ‘Doll Parts’
Junior Brother – ‘Full Of Wine’
Courtney Barnett – ‘Canned Tomatoes (Whole)’
Sorcha Richardson – ‘Don’t Talk About It’
Blood Orange – ‘Best To You’
Brian Mooney – ‘The Next New Low’