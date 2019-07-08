Dan’s Playlist – Monday, July 7
John Grant – ‘Black Belt’
Host – ‘Crying For Days’
Grimes – ‘Medieval Warfare’
Depeche Mode – ‘I Feel You’
QuestionmarQ & Killian Petit – ‘Save Me’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Backseat Freestyle’
Jack Rua & LOGUOS – ‘Ego‘
Marmaduke Duke (feat: Simon Neil) – ‘Rubber Lover’
Biffy Clyro – ‘Bubbles’
Fangclub – ‘Hesitations’
Fangclub interview
Fangclub – ‘Viva Violent’
Compulsion – ‘Question Time For The Proles’
Villagers – ‘Summer’s Song’
Hour 2:
Prince – ‘Manic Monday’
David Kitt, Fehdah, & Kean Kavanagh – ‘Follow The Sound’
Empress Of – ‘Kitty Kat’
Bonzai – ‘I Did’
Cosha – ‘Do You Wanna Dance’
Nina Hynes – ‘UFTW’
Whipping Boy – ‘The Honeymoon Is Over’
The Junior Show – ‘Unbound’
Kurt Vile – ‘Pretty Pimpin’
Grandaddy – ‘A.M. 180’
PowPig – ‘Weed’
Fight Like Apes – ‘Indie Monster’
Otherkin – ‘On & On’
Kojaque (feat: Luka Palm) – ‘Politicksis’
Speech Debelle – ‘The Key’
Bonobo – ‘Linked’