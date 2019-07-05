Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, July 4
Beastie Boys – ‘Intergalactic’
Maverick Sabre – ‘Into Nirvana’
Rusangano Family – ‘Soul Food’
Sampa The Great – ‘Final Form’
Nirvana – ‘Radio Friendly Unite Shifter’
Sick Love – ‘Decoy’
Fangclub – ‘Animal Skin’
Scheer – ‘Demon’
Queen Zee – ‘Boy’
Gypsies On The Autobahn – ‘Leave It All Behind’
Gypsies On The Autobahn interview
Gypsies On The Autobahn – ‘Rubicon’
Jamiroquai – ‘Deeper Underground’
Femmepop – ‘Night Procession’
Hour 2:
Janelle Monae – ‘Dirty Computer’
Mallrat (feat: Allday) – ‘UFO’
BlakRoc (feat: Nicole Wray & Noe) – ‘Done Did It’
The Black Keys – ‘Walk Across The Water’
Contemplenta – ‘Arcadia’
Young Fathers – ‘Border Girl’
Host – ‘Crying For Days’
Delgress live at the Eurosonic festival
My Bloody Valentine – ‘If I Am’
Constant Supply – ‘The Misanthropic Phase’
Melanie De Biasio – ‘Gold Junkies’